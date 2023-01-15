EMIN starts musical cooperation with Grammy winner [PHOTO]

15 January 2023 11:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

People's Artist Emin Agalarov (EMIN) has started musical cooperation with Grammy winner David Foster, Azernews reports.

"Dreams do come true! We have some huge musical plans for 2023 and I am in the studio recording a new international album with 16-time Grammy-winning producer David Foster. Today I had a wonderful surprise when David called the superstar Michael Bublé to wish us good luck with the album," Emin wrote on Instagram.

David Foster is a Canadian musician, composer, arranger, record producer, and music executive who chaired Verve Records from 2012 to 2016. He has won 16 Grammy Awards from 47 nominations.

Emin Agalarov's interest in music started in high school.

After graduating from high school in the USA, he returned to Russia, where he continued composing songs.

In 2005, he began working with his vocal and music teacher, renowned Azerbaijani singer Muslim Magomayev, to whom he pays tribute in his concerts.

His first studio album, Still, was released in 2006, selling in the first six months 70,000 copies in Russia, and an additional 30,000 in CIS countries.

Emin's media appearances include BBC Breakfast, Extra, ITV's Daybreak, Fox, Entertainment Tonight, Pro 7, The Today Show, E!, among others.

He's been featured in The Sunday Times, The Sun, Bilt, Wall Street Journal, The Independent, GQ, Esquire, OK!, among others.

In 2016, Emin was awarded the Most Stylish Musician of the Year.

Over the past couple of years, Emin performed at large musical contests, including the Eurovision 2012, "Miss Universe 2013, the 2014 World Music Awards, and also the Olympic Games in Sochi in the same year.

He is also one of the organizers of the summer music festival "Zhara" which has turned into an annual gathering of celebrities.

In 2020, Emin Agalarov was awarded the title of the People's Artist of Azerbaijan and an honorary badge.

