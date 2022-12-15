Eurovision 2011 winner joins Azerbaijani delegation as musical producer [PHOTO/VIDEO]

15 December 2022 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

Eurovision 2011 winner Eldar Gasimov has joined the Azerbaijani Eurovision 2023 delegation, Azernews reports.

In his Instagram post, the singer, who raised Azerbaijan's flag at the song contest, said that İctimai TV invited him to become a musical producer for the Azerbaijani delegation.

"Since the life-changing year 2011, I have been connected to Eurovision with many ties, and first of all, with unforgettable pleasant emotions. Now, the time (and the invitation) has come to return to the ESC family again, in a professional sense. I accepted İctimai TV's offer to become the music producer for the Azerbaijani delegation at Eurovision 2023. Honestly, there are a lot of things on my mind and in my heart, but there's one thing I'm sure of - I do want to put my soul into this business again," he wrote.

Recall that Eldar Gasimov and Nigar Jamal ( Ell & Nikki) won the Eurovision Song Contest 2011 for Azerbaijan with their entry "Running Scared".

Ell & Nikki were the first mixed-gender duo to win the contest since 1963 and the first winners from Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has confirmed its participation in the Eurovision 2023 song contest. Next year will mark Azerbaijan's 15th involvement in the Eurovision Song Contest since its debut in 2008.

Around 37 countries will join the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool, UK, in May 2023.

In 2022, Nadir Rustamli represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2022. The singer left Eurovision fans speechless with the song "Fade To Black" co-written by Andreas Stone, Anders Rethov, Sebastian Schub, and Thomas Stengard. He came 16th, scoring 106 points.

