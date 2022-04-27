By Laman Ismayilova

CinemaHit show has been presented at Nizami Cinema Center.

The main goal of the project is the formation of a new artistic taste among the audience, the introduction of new trends in the field of concert activity.

The multimedia show featured soundtracks to the most popular films of Azerbaijani and world cinema performed by the Avanqard chamber orchestra in new arrangement.

Musical works from films that won great love and sympathy were accompanied by spectacular dance numbers and fragments from cartoons.

Avanqard Chamber Orchestra consists of 21 professional musicians, directed by conductor Arif Aslanov and composer Tamilla Akhadova.

Since its foundation, the orchestra has performed 16 concerts.

Avanqard Chamber Orchestra has taken part in a number of major presentations, evoking positive responses. Its repertoire includes more than sixty soundtracks from films and animations.

The show included choreographic numbers and theatrical special effects.

In February, Avanqard Chamber Orchestra presented a fascinating "CinemaHit" show in Baku.

The colorful show took place at the State Security Service's Culture Center.

In 2021, Avanqard Chamber Orchestra delighted the audience with a stunning show "Music Projector".

Sharing their impressions after the show, the audience noted that CinemaHit made them nostalgic while young spectators noted that the show would positively influence the development of their artistic taste.

The head of Art-East Media Group, Miralesker Aslanov said that the orchestra is working on a new repertoire and will once again please fans with their creativity.

Notably, CinemaHit was organized by Art-East Media Group with the support of the Azerbaijanfilm studio.

