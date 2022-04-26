By Laman Ismayilova

The Baroque Music Days International Festival has been held in Baku.

The festival brought together musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Ukraine, Italy and Georgia.

A series of concerts and master classes are being held at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall, the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and the Baku Music Academy as part of the festival.

Orpheus and Eurydice

Christoph Willibald Gluck's opera "Orpheus and Eurydice" was premiered at the festival's opening ceremony.

Gluck's work was considered one of the most influential among German operas.

Honored Artists Ilham Nazarov, Inara Babayeva, the soloist of the Ukrainian National Opera Anastasia Povazhna as well as ballet soloists, Honored Artist Anar Mikayilov (Orpheus) and Liana Praga (Eurydice) took part in the opera under the baton of theHonored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

People's Artist Kamilla Huseynova (choreographer), Ukraine's Honored Art Worker Mykola Tretyak (director), Honored Art Worker Sevil Hajiyeva (choirmaster), Honored Cultural Worker Tehran Babayev ( production designer) also worked on the opera production.

The opera singers captivated the audience with their iconic performances.

Georgian Sinfonietta Orchestra

Tbilisi State Chamber Orchestra "Georgian Sinfonietta" has thrilled the audience at the Baroque Music Days International Festival

The orchestra performed under the baton of the Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev. Opera performers, Honored Artists of Azerbaijan Ilham Nazarov, Farida Mammadova and Sabina Asadova took part in the concert program.

Founded in 2008, Georgian Sinfonietta aims to deliver a diverse repertoire at the highest artistic level.

Over the past years, the orchestra has successfully performed at the Tbilisi Wind Festival, Tbilisi Chamber Music Festival, Telavi International Music Festival, Opernfestival Gut Immling, Goldberg Festival of Gdansk and many others.

Photo Credits: Kamran Baghirov

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz