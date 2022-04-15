By Laman Ismayilova

International Mugham Center invites you to enjoy marvelous concert on April 16.

Famous singers and musicians, including soloists of the State Dance Ensemble will take part in the concert program titled "Karabakh is Azerbaijan".

Founded in 1938 by eminent composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, the State Song and Dance Ensemble successfully promotes the country's dance art.

Since 1984, the ensemble has been named after the Azerbaijani composer Fikrat Amirov. The ensemble's repertoire consists of traditional songs, dances as well as music pieces of world-famous composers.

Since 2000, the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments has been operating under the ensemble.

In 2020, Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble successfully performed at 10th Gorchi International Folklore and National Culture Festival in Dagestan.

The ensemble thrilled the audience with Uzeyir Hajibeyli's "Jangi", Rauf Hajiyev's "Azerbaijan", as well as "Gavalla dance" and "Yalli" dances.

The State Song and Dance Ensemble was awarded with a special diploma for protection of Azerbaijan's ethno cultural heritage and international cooperation in this field.

Famous for its spectacular concerts, the International Mugham Center is constantly expanding its activities, holding numerous international projects, concert programs, seminars and conferences aimed at promoting mugham art.

The Mugham Center agreed on cooperationwith the Uzbek National Center of Makom, the Polish Baltic Philharmonic, the Polish Baltic Philharmonic, Russian National Museum, Yunus Emre Institute, etc.

The Center also signed a memorandum on cultural cooperation with Hungary.

The memorandum will contribute to the expansion of cultural ties between the countries and the promotion of mugham art and Azerbaijani music.

The Mugham Center has successfully implemented multiple cultural projects aimed at promotion of national music: "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable", "Pearls of ethnic music", etc.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lamiva993

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lamiva993