By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani poets and writers have been awarded in Baku.

First Deputy Minister of Culture Elnur Aliyev addressed the awarding ceremony held at the National Library.

In his speech, Elnur Aliyev stressed that the country hosts numerous events and publishes many works within the Year of Nizami Ganjavi.

The Deputy Minister also noted Nizami Ganjavi International Forum that brought together scientists and experts from different countries studying Nizami's poetry.

He emphasized the great role of writers in the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage.

In his speech, People's Writer Chingiz Abdullayev stressed that Nizami Ganjavi is an Azerbaijani poet, and we are all proud of this. Chingiz Abdullayev said that, unfortunately, one has to deal with various falsifications.

The London Victoria and Albert Museum has recently distorted the fact about the Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi.

Chingiz Abdullayev added that a letter had been sent to the Victoria and Albert Museum in this regard.

People's Poet, MP Sabir Rustamkhanli, People's Poet Vahid Aziz and others spoke about the significance of Nizami's legay and shared their vision of the development of publishing and literature in Azerbaijan.

Further, the writers and publishers were presented with commemorative badges "880th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi (1141-2021)" and certificates. The awarded figures expressed their gratitude to the Culture Ministry.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz