By Laman Ismayilova

Elvin Adigozal`s film Bilasuvar will be screened at Kinoshock Open Film Festival to be held from September 25 to October 2.

The film tells about the life Bilasuvar residents, essential human qualities and relationships that reflect the inner essence of people.

The project was implemented by the production centers Karakteres, Memuar Films and Adari Films.

The cast includes actors Kamran Aghabalayev, Gunel Zulfugarli, Ilgar Dadash, Tofig Aslanov, Lachin Aslanova, Niyameddin Amanov, Gunel Mirzali, Jahangir Melik, Mammad Hajiyev, Ruslan Ismayilov, Teymur Guliyev and others.

Previously, the film was successfully presented at film festivals in South Korea, France and Russia.

"Kinoshock" has been held in Anapa since 1992.

Founded by actress Irina Shevchuk, playwright Viktor Merezhko, and journalist and film critic Sergei Novozhilov, it is one of the largest Russian film festivals.

The festivak focuses on supporting talented filmmakers working in all genres of art cinema.

---

