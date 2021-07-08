By Laman Ismayilova

The fifth edition of DokuBaku (IDFF) will take place on November 3-7 in Baku.

Founded in 2017, the festival is the first independent international documentary film festival, aimed to present a showcase documentary films from all over the world.

DokuBaku also intends to find new names and support local documentary filmmakers.

The main topic of this year's festival is "Senses ±". Such a choice was made because in the modern world, people's feelings are subjected to serious tests, such as social development and political environment, financial well-being and a global pandemic.

All this imprints on the person's perception of the world, including individual's personal experiences and physical condition.

The jury will be especially interested in films devoted to the people's inner and outer metamorphoses, their search for themselves and the meaning of their existence on earth.

The out of competition films will be screened as well. Moreover, retrospective of the Azerbaijani documentary films will be also arranged as part of the festival. It will be dedicated to the memory of the late Azerbaijani screenwriter and director Chingiz Rasulzade.

The applications can be submitted on the FilmFreeWay till September 20th, 2021.

---

