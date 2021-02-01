By Laman Ismayilova

Future of Azerbaijani animation was discussed on January 31.

The traditional round table was held for the third time at the initiative of ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival.

Representatives of Azanfilm, 3Dost, Harmony of Chaos, Tartoniks, Macara TV, Azkinder and ANIMAFILM animation studios, including directors, producers, animators, animators, screenwriters, composers, animation teachers and CGI specialists took part in the virtual meeting.

Head of the Culture Ministry's Cinematography Department Rufat Hasanov attended the meeting as a special guest.

Speaking at the event, Rufat Hasanov provided insight into the film reforms carried out in Azerbaijan. He also informed the participants about the upcoming competition of feature, documentary and animated film projects.

The competition "The Great Return" is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency and the Ministry of Culture.

Director of ANIMAFILM Festival Rashid Aghamaliyev spoke about the foundation of the Azerbaijan Animation Association aimed at promoting national animation.

Notably, the previous round table was held on January 21, bringing together employees of private and state animation studios.

The participants of the round table came to an agreement that in the near future it is necessary to create a public association in the field of animation.

Founded in 2018, ANIMAFILM is the first and only international animation festival in Azerbaijan. The festival is held annually in October and for five days presents a rich program and dozens of local and foreign animated films.

The festival focuses on bringing together local and foreign audiences as well as professionals on a single platform. It also contributes to the training of young talents.

ANIMAFILM actively promotes and develops the art of animation in Azerbaijan.

The third ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival took place in Baku on October 14-18.

The festival became the only offline cultural event in Azerbaijan during the war. The theme of the third festival was "Children of Azerbaijan". A children's jury of 31 children was formed as part of the festival.

The third ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival featured three theater workshops (Ritual Mobil Theater Laboratory), a two-day master class on stop motion animation and online screenings of animated films were organized.

