Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Azerbaijani Carpet Museum continues to successfully cooperate with international partners.

Recently, the National Carpet Museum and the National Art Museum of Ukraine signed a Memorandum of Understanding

The main goal of the MOU is to further develop bilateral ties between the two museums, including the exchange of museum research worker delegations and organization of joint exhibition projects.​

Notably, the Carpet Museum has also previously cooperated with Ukrainian partners.

In August, an audio guide was launched at the museum as part of the project organized by Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska. The project aims at spreading the Ukrainian language worldwide.

The Ukrainian-language audio guide was presented on August 24, which marks Ukraine's Independence Day.

The agreement to establish such an audio guide was reached in December 2019 during the visit of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenskaya.

This year, the Carpet Museum has also become the first museum in Azerbaijan that signed memorandums of cooperation with such world-famous museum organizations as the National Foundation of Museums of Morocco and the State Hermitage Museum.​

Moreover, the Carpet Museum has started cooperation with the Russian Museum of Ethnography as part of the joint project entitled “Treasury of Azerbaijan Art in the Russian Museum of Ethnography Collection”.​

All these events can be considered as a great success of Azerbaijani museology.​

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum, initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum opened its doors in 2014 at Baku Seaside Park. All carpets were transferred to the museum's new location.

Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

