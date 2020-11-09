By Laman Ismayilova

Elchin Safarli is included in the top ten writers that readers should subscribe on social networks.

The Russian version of the HELLO magazine and the Russian electronic library MyBook have compiled a list of famous writers of our time, whose blogs on the Instagram social network are worth following.

The compilers of the list stress that by subscribing to these writers, readers will be aware of the latest book releases and can learn more about the life of famous writers.

"Azerbaijani writer Elchin Safarli glorifies the beauty and aromas of Istanbul, talks about tender sincere love and knows how to emphasize the aesthetics of every moment. His Instagram is all about this: rays of sunlight, cups of coffee, openwork facades of houses, inspiring quotes from books and photos of paper pages and a lot of delicious food! The writer knows very well how to enjoy life. There is much to learn from him," the message said.

Elchin Safarli's stories collected in his books are often part of his life, which he shares with readers. Safarli's works have gained immense popularity and their number is already quite large. The author is famous for his amazing laconic style of writing. His book "The House where the light is on" is a story of love, loss and finding of the long-awaited peace. Written in the epistolary genre, this book includes frank, happy and sad letters addressed by the grandmother to her granddaughter, with whom she is not even familiar. The book consists of letters from the main character Anna. She writes them to her granddaughter Flora, but never sends them. In the letters, she speaks of her life, love and shares her experiences. Through his heroes, Safarli tries to uncover the very concept of love - a sense of something multifaceted and deep. He says that there is no wrong love, just as there are no ugly colors. The author dedicated the book to his Russian grandmother Anna Pavlovna. In 2019, Forbes Russia included this book in the list of the 12 best-selling novels of 2019. Safarli is also the author of the bestsellers "Sweet salt of the Bosphorus" and "There without coming back". The novel "Sweet salt of the Bosporus" earned the approval of the Nobel laureate for literature Orhan Pamuk. The famous Turkish writer, with whom Safarli met at the 11th Congress of the Azerbaijan Writers Union, presented the review to his first book. "When I talk to this talented young man, I am convinced that world literature still has a future," Pamuk said. Therefore, the Russian press nicknamed Safarli "the young Orhan Pamuk", and the author received the "Discovery of the Year" title in 2008. In 2011, Safarli produced the short film "Alone with everyone".




