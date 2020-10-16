By Laman Ismayilova

Uzbekistan House of Culture may open in Azerbaijan. The initiative was discussed at the meeting between First Deputy Minister of Culture, Acting Minister of Culture Anar Karimov and Uzbek Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bahrom Ashrafkhanov.

The meeting focused on the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tashkent, as well as the establishment of the House of Culture of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan.

The sides noted the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the humanitarian sphere and within the framework of UNESCO, as well as discussed the future prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the field of culture and possible projects.

Anar Karimov stressed the importance of the exchange of experience between the two countries in the field of the library system, cinematography, museum work and protection of cultural heritage to further expand existing cooperation.

The Ambassador noted that the effective use of the potential created by common cultural values, literary ties, similarities in the fields of art and miniature between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan will give impetus to the development of existing cooperation.

The diplomat shared his views on joint projects of the two countries to celebrate the 580th anniversary of the great Uzbek poet Alisher Navoi and the 880th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi in ​​2021, as well as the organization of mutual cultural days.

At the end, information was provided about the provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces along the frontline and the military operations carried out by the Azerbaijani Army to liberate occupied lands.

Acting Minister of Culture Anar Karimov then met with the Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov.

During the meeting, the sides discussed Azerbaijan's participation in the 19th St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum in November this year as an "honorary guest country". The meeting also touched upon the restoration of the statue of the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi in ​​Moscow, the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theater in December, and cooperation in the field of youth. The sides exchanged views on the two-year cultural cooperation program between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as the opening of the Azerbaijan Hall at the Hermitage, the holding of an interregional cooperation forum, Russia's participation in the Baku International Humanitarian Forum and the Forum of Intercultural Dialogue. Anar Karimov expressed satisfaction with the development of cultural ties between Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation. And the removal of the anti-Azerbaijani Armenian film from the program of the Moscow International Film Festival proves it. In conclusion, he noted that the Armenian armed forces continued their aggressive policy by firing heavy artillery at Azerbaijani military positions and settlements along the frontline, inflicting a serious blow on Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, historical and cultural monuments and infrastructure. Taking into account these facts, he said that Azerbaijan will provide information about the case to the world community. He expressed his hope that the international community will support Azerbaijan`s fair position. Afterwards, Anar Karimov invited the Colombian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Luis Antonio Dimate Cardenas to take an active part in international cultural events to be held in the country. The meeting also discussed future areas of cooperation, including the organization of mutual cultural days, the promotion and prospects of direct contacts between cultural institutions of the two countries. The diplomat expressed confidence that the existing relations between Azerbaijan and Colombia will further develop. During the conversation, it was noted that cooperation in the field of culture is at a high level and holding joint music festivals and days of mutual culture is important in the future. The Colombian Ambassador expressed his condolences to the people of Azerbaijan in connection with the death of civilians and servicemen as a result of the Armenian military provocation on September 27.

---