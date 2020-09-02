By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's young artist Zohra Babayeva has delighted art lovers with an incredible art project.

Zohra Babayeva, a fourth-year student of the Bachelor of Graphic Design at the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts shared the history behind her diploma project "Light of Life".

The artistic director of the project is national artist, known for his vibrant paintings Vugar Ali.

Musical theme takes a special place in the art of Vugar Ali. Through his art, the artist perfectly expressed all richness of jazz music. His art works were successfully presented at Baku International Jazz Festival (2016). His next exhibition "The Rhythms of Colors" displayed more than 50 paintings inspired by jazz music.

The video features Rasul Rza's poetry accompanied by eminent composer music Mobil Babayev. The music piece is performed by Hasan Abluj, operator - Ali Aliyev, artistic director - Vugar Ali.

