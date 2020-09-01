By Laman Ismayilova

Museums are starting to re-open in Azerbaijan as government ease some coronavirus restrictions.

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum is expected to open its doors on September 2.

The museum will operate in accordance with sanitary rules and methodological guidelines all days except weekends from 10:00 to 19:00.

Group visits will be limited to 10 people. Disinfection work will be carried out in the museum on Saturday and Sunday.

Unique Azerbaijani carpets are well-known all over the world for their quality and high artistic value.

There are seven major carpet schools in Azerbaijan: Baku, Shirvan, Guba, Tabriz, Karabakh, Ganja and Gazakh. Each of them has its own technology, typical patterns and colors.

According to their technical aspects, Azerbaijani carpets are classified as flat-woven (pileless) and knotted (pile).

The flat-woven carpets are linked to the earlier period of carpet weaving. There are several kinds of pileless carpets such as Shadda, Verni, Jejim, Zilli, Sumakh, Kilim and Palas.

In 2019, Azerbaijani carpet-making art was proclaimed a Masterpiece of Intangible Heritage by UNESCO.

If you can't take your eyes off the enchanting rugs, then visit Azerbaijan's Carpet Museum.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum, initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum opened its doors in 2014 at Baku Seaside Park. All carpets were transferred to the museum's new location.

Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

