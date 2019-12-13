By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall will host a concert timed to World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.

Students of Bulbul Secondary Music School will delight the audience with rich musical program.

Works of Azerbaijani and foreign composers will sound at the concert.

December 31 marks the Solidarity Day of the World Azerbaijanis. The last day of December is annually celebrated as a day of Azerbaijani unity.

The main idea of this holiday is the unity and solidarity of the Azerbaijanis from all over the world, respect of national and spiritual values.

The Philharmonic Hall is the unique center of classical music popularization. The building was constructed during 1910-1920.

There are seven bodies in this grandiose building, including Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra, Azerbaijan State Choral Chapel, Azerbaijan State Camera Orchestra named after Gara Garayev, Azerbaijan State Piano Trio, Azerbaijan State String Quartet, the honored Collective named after Fikrat Amirov, Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble and Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Musical Instruments.

Moreover, the performances of soloists from foreign countries are also regularly organized here.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

