World-famous pianist Isfar Sarabski has became the first Azerbaijani jazz musician to join Warner Music Group.

Isfar Sarabski is officially included in the Warner Music Group’s extensive music list, Day.Az reported. The musician will release two albums on this label.

The contract opens new perspectives not only for the musician who celebrated his 30th anniversary in early November, but for Azerbaijani music in general.

His first album will feature jazz music. The album's release is scheduled for June,2020. Music lovers have a chance to enjoy two new tracks before the album release. The music album will be presented in Hamburg on June 11-12, 2020.

As part of a promotional tour, the musician will perform at various festivals in Europe.

His second album will feature electronic music. The first single is expected in August-September 2020. The album will be released at the end of 2020.

Warner Music Group is made up of the most knowledgeable, passionate, and creative people in the music business.

Notable artists who recorded for Warner Records have included Aretha Franklin, Edith Piaf, Madonna, David Bowie, Jason Derulo, Dua Lipa, Linkin Park, Muse, Alice Cooper, Kylie Minogue and others.

Isfar Rzayev, better known as Isfar Sarabski, is the great-grandson of opera singer Huseyngulu Sarabski. His musical talent manifested itself at an early age.

Musician began playing the piano at the age of seven. Sarabski studied classic piano for eleven years at the Bulbul Music School. After that, he continued his education at the Baku Music Academy.

He completed his studies at the Academy in 2011, graduating as a classical concert pianist. In the same year the pianist received a scholarship from the Berklee Music College, Boston, and the U.S.

After that, the musician formed the Isfar Sarabski Trio with Moscow-based musicians Alexander Mashin (drums) and Makar Novikov (bass). The trio has performed in many festivals and concert venues across North America and Europe.

Azerbaijan's young virtuoso has performed in the most prestigious concert halls, including the Royal Albert Hall, the Queen Elizabeth Hall, the Miles Davis Hall, the Vibrato Jazz Club, Jazz Club Ronnie Scott's, the Zinco Jazz Club, the Konzerthaus, Asphalt Jazz Club, Duc des Lombards Jazz Club, Porgy & Bess Jazz Club, Bird’s Eye Jazz Club and the Apollo Theater.

Now, musician continues to delight his fans around the world.

