By Laman Ismayilova

The third International Tango Festival will be held in Baku from November 29 to December 1.

The festival aims to popularize the Argentinean culture and music, to familiarize the Azerbaijani audience with new and famous artists, dancers and rhythms.

The event is co-organized by the Embassy of Argentina in Azerbaijan with the assistance of United Cultures, The Landmark, Baku Metro and Nizami Cinema Center, Trend Life reported.

Talented dancers from IN Tango Baku, Tango On, El Club de Tango, Badi Kuba, R & N-project Dance School studios will perform and even teach Argentine tango to all passengers of Icherisheher metro station on November 8. Everyone can take part in this unusual show.

Argentine tango, now familiar around the world, is included into UNESCO's list of cultural treasures.

Argentine tango is a small performance that two people create: with their intrigue, their drama, and their only tango language. As in any dance, technique is an important element of tango, since it expands the possibilities of self-expression.

Unlike many other dances, especially ballroom dancing, the most important element of the Argentine tango is improvisation and play. Partners create their own world and dance together solely for their pleasure.

The festival will be attended by famous dancers, including the World and European champions 2019 Augustine Piaggio and Maxim Gerasimo (Argentina / Russia), Cecilia Acosta and Levan Gomelauri (Georgia).

Moreover, Victor Hugo Vilena and Lautaro Tisseru will also take part in the festival.

Victor Hugo Vilena is a bandoneon virtuoso, considered one of the best bandoneonists of his generation, while Lautaro Tisser is one of the most outstanding virtuoso guitarists in modern Argentine tango.

Between performances, the guests of the festival can enjoy free tango dances

---

