Azerbaijan’s "Sholler's Archive" feature film has won two awards of The Green Mountain Christian Film Festival in the U.S.

The film received prizes for "Best Foreign Film" and "Best Foreign Director", Trend Life reported.

"Sholler's Archive", based on real events, tells the story of a German colonist Sholler and his family, who migrated to Azerbaijan in the 1840s due to the difficult socio-economic situation in the German lands after Napoleonic Wars.

The film director got all the information about the Shollers from his father.

The shooting of the film took place in Ganja, Goygol, Tovuz and Baku. The cast includes Ajdar Zeynalov, Shirzad Pirallahi, Ramiz Valiyev and others.

"Sholler's Archive" is dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the resettlement of German colonists in Azerbaijan and was screened on the special order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The film was previously successfully presented at international film festivals in Belgium, Mexico, Russia, Germany and other countries.

"Sholler's Archive" was named the Best Feature Film, while "The First Success of Nobel Brothers" were selected as the Best Documentary Film at the Under the Stars International Film Festival in Italy.

In August, the film received American Accolade Global Film Competition award for August.

"Sholler's Archive" was awarded the prizes at Noord-Holland European Cinematography Awards. The film won in the nominations "Best Dramatic Film" and "Best Feature Film".

Moreover, the film also won five gold medals and received a certificate of excellence in filmmaking at Mediterranean Film Festival Cannes 2018 in France. In 2018, it was named the most awarded Azerbaijani feature film.

The Green Mountain Christian Film Festival is a great choice for submitting family-friendly movies and documentaries.

The film festival is run by the NonProfit Faith and Family Films. At the festival, the films are awarded in various categories, including "Best Actor", "Best Actress", "Best Director", "Best Short", "Best Soundtrack", etc.

