By Laman Ismayilova

Famous Cirque Éloize will perform in Azerbaijan. The circus company will present "Cirkopolis" show at the Baku Congress Center on September 22-23.

Cirque Éloize is a Montreal-born contemporary circus company founded in 1993 by Daniel Cyr, Claudette Morin and Jeannot Painchaud, Julie Hamelin.

It creates shows destined for indoor tours and sometimes for the big top. At other times, it creates custom shows for the Dalhousie Station, or for client chosen venues.

Cirque Éloize has carried out more than 5 000 performances in over 550 cities and 50 countries. Its repertoire is composed of 15 key shows, and it has performed in excess of 1 600 custom-made shows across the world.

The company has reached more than 3 million spectators.

Created in 2012, Cirkopolis is a show staged by Jeannot Painchaud and the choreographer Dave St-Pierre. Cirkopolis inspires itself from the aesthetics of the Fritz Lang film, Metropolis.

The set-designer Robert Massicotte, videographer Alexis Laurence, costume creator Liz Vandal, lighting designer Nicolas Descôteaux, acrobatics designer Krzysztof Soroczynski and the composer Stéphan Boucher are the other main creators of the show.

Notably, Cirkopolis became, in 2018, the first show in Saudi Arabia to present women on stage in front of an audience composed both of men and women.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz