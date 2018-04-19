By Laman Ismayilova

“Pomegranate Orchard” movie by national film-maker Ilgar Najaf will be screened in Spain.

The film will take part in the competition of the 17th Imagıne Indıa International Film Festival IN Madrid to run on May 17-May 31.

“Pomegranate Orchard” features a story about an old man, who lives along with his grandson and daughter-in-law in the decrepit house amidst of the huge pomegranate garden. Sudden comeback of his wayward son has changed a gentle rhythm of their peaceful existence. Forgotten bitter memories have come back and even more, new challenges are in store for them.

Scriptwriters are Asif Rustamov, Ilgar Najafov and Roelof Jan Minneboo (The Netherlands). Operator-director is Aykhan Salar (Germany), animation director is Rafig Nasirov, executive producer Akif Aliyev, and producer Mushfig Hatamov.

The cast includes Gurban Ismayilov, Anar Hasanov, Samimi Farhadov and Hasan Agayev.

The world premiere of the movie was held within the “East of the West” competition of the Czech Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

In 2017, Ilgar Najaf won the prize of the 11th Asia Pacific Screen Awards. The filmmaker gained victory in the “Young Cinema” nomination.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

