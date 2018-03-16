By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on March 16.

Weak mist is predicted in some places at night and in the morning. North-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +4-6˚C at night, +7-11˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +4-6˚C at night, +8-10˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 761mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 75-85% at night.

Intermittent rain is predicted in some western areas while snow is observed in mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some places. Western wind will intensify.

The temperature will be +1-6˚C at night, +7-11˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C in mountains at night, +3-7˚C in the afternoon.

The weather will be unstable in some country's regions on March 16-17. Rain is expected in some places, snow in mountainous areas. Western wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz