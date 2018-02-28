By Laman Ismayilova

The presentation date of the song and video of Azerbaijan's Eurovision 2018 singer Aysel Mammadova has been announced.

The official video of Aysel's Eurovision song, will be presented on March 4, esctoday.com reported. The Azerbaijani traveled to the iconic city of Athens in order to film the video.

Notably, Azerbaijan’s entry will perform in the first half of the semifinal 1.

Azerbaijan’s rivals at the first half of the semifinal 1 will be Belarus, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Albania, Czech Republic, Belgium, Iceland, Israel and Estonia.

Representatives of Switzerland, Finland, Austria, Ireland, Armenia, Cyprus, Croatia, Greece, FYR Macedonia have been included in the second half of semifinal 1.

Russia, Serbia, Denmark, Romania, Australia, Norway, Moldova, San Marino, and the Netherlands will compete in first half of semifinal 2.

Representatives of Montenegro, Sweden, Hungary, Malta, Latvia, Georgia, Poland, Slovenia, and Ukraine will perform in the second half of semi final 2.

Ten countries from each semifinal will qualify for the final.

Forty two countries will take part in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018. The logo and slogan of the next song forum – All Aboard! – were unveiled recently. The creative theme and logo of the competition are closely linked to the history of Lisbon and underscore the main values of the Eurovision, including diversity.

Portugal won the right to host the Eurovision 2018 after the triumph of Salvador Sobral at the contest in Kiev this year. The Semi-finals of the Eurovision 2018 will be held on May 8 and May 10. The Grand Final will take place on May 12 in Lisbon.

Aysel Mammadova, known under her stage name AISEL is a pianist, vocalist, composer and arranger. Between 1995 and 2006, she studied at the Bulbul secondary vocational music school. At the age of 16, Aysel entered the Azerbaijan State Conservatory, classic piano department.

Her vast experience in jazz festivals reaches far across the Azerbaijani borders. The singer has participated in music events held in Russia, Georgia, Turkey, Ukraine, Israel, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Italy.

She has also performed at festivals such as the Caspian Jazz & Blues Festival (2002), the Baku International Jazz festival (2005 & 2006), the MuzEnergo Festival of Music Improvisation (2007), Montreux Jazz Festival (2009), and the Caucasus Jazz Festival (2012).

Aysel has received special lessons from eminent musicians, including Alexander Coppaloni and Deborah J. Carter.

Her debut single “So Magical” was released in 2013, followed by “You are in me” in 2014. The singer’s repertoire includes such self-written works as Gravity”, “9 Moons Of Saturn”, “Dream On” and other songs.

Aysel is a member of the Baku Jazz Centre and works on a project combining classics, jazz and electronic music with English lyrics.

