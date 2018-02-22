By Laman Ismayilova

Since ancient times people have created all kinds of sculptures from stones and shells. There are those who continue this business today, turning crafts from natural materials into the work of their entire life.

A resident of Shivakaran village in Lerik region, Gurban Farziyev began working on sculptures in 2003. An old man appeared to him in a dream. The mysterious stranger taught the future master how to create statues from seashells and river stones.

“By his clothes one could assume that he lived around the 12th-13th centuries. Maybe it’s someone from my ancestors. They say if there was a great master in the family, his talent will be inherited by a member of his family every hundred years,” said Farziyev.

For a long time, the master did not tell anyone about this dream. He was afraid that people would misunderstand or laugh at him.

He began working on sculptures in 2003. He was offered a job in one of the many recreation centers. Then he started working at a region’s hotel, where he first made a waterfall from small river stones and large eagle sculpture with a snake in its beak.

Farziyev says that all his works are the result of his own imagination.

The master does not complain about the lack of work. He usually receives orders rom neighboring regions such as Masalli and Lankaran.

“Foreigners also like my work, Russian journalists came to see me. They shot my works and said that photos will be sent to the photo exhibition. Arab tourists offered me a job, but I refused. I won't leave my native places,” he said.

Today the master creates all the sculptures by himself. He does not have any assistants. Who knows, maybe one day he will have pupils to whom he will pass on his skills.

