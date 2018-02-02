By Laman Ismayilova

The first audition for the beauty contest "Miss & Mister Grand Azerbaijan - 2018" will take place in Billionaire Lounge on February 11.

Participants will be selected according to international standards. Some 20 men and women, aged between 16-27 will be selected to the semi-final.

Height requirements remain at a minimum of 1.70cm (women) and 1.80 cm (men). All participants should meet modeling requirements.

Contestants need to come at a specified time with an identity card.

The project will be implemented within six months.

The runway shows, awareness-raising campaigns at promoting national values will be organized as part of the event.

Participation in audition is free. The audition starts at 13:00.

For more information, please contact: 0554084680

Address: 47 Suleyman Rustam street. (2.18 mi)

Baku, Azerbaijan

