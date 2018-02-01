By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan will be represented at the third "Miss Union 2017" international beauty contest.

Models from Asia, Africa and Europe will gather in Tashkent on March 21, Trend Life reported.

The beauty pageant aims at promotion of the Uzbek culture, traditions and tourism and the countries participating in the project. The main motto of the competition is "Beauty will save the world."

The jury will estimate not only the appearance, but also presentation of the national culture and intellectual abilities of the beauties.

Famous designers from Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and other countries will be presented their collections.

A cultural and excursion program will be organized for the guests of the event.

The winner of the first contest Miss Union -2016 in Baku was Maya Amashukeli (Georgia). The winner of Miss Union-2017 in Vienna was Azerbaijani model Seher Akbar.

Miss Union is a union of beauties from different countries representing their culture and traditions in a modern style.

This competition is also a wonderful opportunity to promote the culture and traditions of the participating countries. Noteworthy, Azerbaijani national dresses was presented at the beauty contest held in Baku and Vienna. Moreover, collection dedicated to the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games was demonstrated in Vienna.

Azerbaijani representative at Miss Union -2018 will be named in near future.

