"Nabat" movie by director Elchin Musaoglu will be screened for free in Nizami Cinema Center on January 20. The screening starts at 15:00, Trend Life reported.

The film "Nabat" was shot in 2014 and dedicated to Karabakh war, which resulted after Armenia's unjustified territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

Elchin Musaoglu decided to make this film after being impressed by a true story told by one of his friends.

The story revolves around a village's residents who are forced to leave their homes because of an ongoing battle. But there is an old woman who refuses to leave her family members buried in the village. The full-length film was nominated for Oscar in 2014.

Notably, on January 20, 1990, hundreds of civilians were crushed or injured by the Soviet troops in Baku, on an order from the USSR leadership that was trying to maintain the Communist regime in Azerbaijan and strangle the national liberation movement.

The invasion was launched at midnight and was committed with brutality; even children, women and the elderly were not spared.

Some 137 people were killed, 611 were wounded, 841 were illegally arrested, and five went missing as a result of the intrusion of troops into Baku and other regions of the country.

