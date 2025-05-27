State budget backs farming tech and traditional breeds with ₼12.5M in support

27 May 2025 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

In 2024, 500 thousand manats were allocated from the state budget of Azerbaijan for breeding and improving the Garabagh and Dilbaz horse breeds, Azernews reports, citing the draft law “On the Implementation of the 2024 State Budget.”

