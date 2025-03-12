Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan's non-food goods sales grow first two months

12 March 2025 16:14 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
During this period, consumers spent 50% of their retail expenses on food products, 4.8% on beverages and tobacco products, 15.1% on textile products, clothing, and footwear, 5.7% on automobile gasoline and diesel, 4.6% on electrical goods and furniture, 2.5% on pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, 1.3% on computers, telecommunications equipment, and printed materials, and 16% on other non-food goods.

