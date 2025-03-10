Azerbaijan sees significant growth in payment cards and non-cash transactions
Last year, payment cards issued by banks became the primary instrument for cashless payments in Azerbaijan. At the same time, there was a growing trend of using non-card-based electronic money and QR code payments issued by electronic money organizations. The majority of non-cash payments were made through e-commerce transactions. In 2024, the number of e-commerce transactions surged by...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!