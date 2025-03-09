Fitch: liquidity of Azerbaijani banks reduces need for Eurobond issuance in 2025

9 March 2025 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

International rating agency Fitch Ratings has stated that the likelihood of Azerbaijani banks issuing eurobonds this year is very low. The agency included similar forecasts for other South Caucasus countries—Armenia and Georgia—in its report, Azernews reports.

