Turkiye's Grand National Assembly to discuss intergovernmental gas cooperation agreement with Azerbaijan

16 February 2025 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

The draft law “On the approval of the Intergovernmental Agreement on Cooperation in the Gas Sector between Turkiye and Azerbaijan” has been placed on the agenda of the Turkish Grand National Assembly for discussion.

Azernews reports that speaker of the Turkish Parliament, Numan Kurtulmuş, approved the consideration of the draft law.

Signed in Istanbul on May 14, 2024, the intergovernmental agreement aims to enhance cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye in the energy sector. Following its review by the Foreign Relations Committee of the Turkish Parliament on January 16, a corresponding report was prepared, highlighting the successful energy projects between the two countries, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, the Trans-Anatolian pipeline, and the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.

The report emphasized Azerbaijan's significant contribution to meeting Turkiye’s energy needs and its role in strengthening Ankara's position in regional energy security. The agreement is also seen as vital for diversifying energy supply sources for Turkiye and European countries, as well as ensuring gas supply to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The agreement includes provisions for joint investments in the energy sector between Baku and Ankara.

The draft law was forwarded to the Turkish Parliament on December 27, 2024, with the signature of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.