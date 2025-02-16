Flights on Baku-Nakhchivan route resumed following weather improvement

16 February 2025 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

Previously, passenger transportation on the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route had been postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

AZAL reported that flights on the route are now operating as usual, following an improvement in the weather conditions in Nakhchivan.

Flights on the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route have been resumed, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL).

