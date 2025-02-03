Azernews.Az

Monday February 3 2025

SOCAR, Yokogawa discuss energy efficiency and decarbonization in new MoU

3 February 2025 13:18 (UTC+04:00)
SOCAR, Yokogawa discuss energy efficiency and decarbonization in new MoU
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

Discussions were held between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Japanese company Yokogawa Europe B.V., a subsidiary of Yokogawa Electric Corporation, focusing on energy efficiency, digitalization, and decarbonization, Azernews reports citing the company.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more