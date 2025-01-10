Azernews.Az

Friday January 10 2025

New Tax Code changes aim to reduce tax burden for construction companies

10 January 2025 19:47 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
One of the latest changes to the "Tax Code" is the reduction of the tax burden on entrepreneurs engaged in construction. A new mechanism has been introduced to accurately determine income and expenses deducted from income for taxation purposes in construction.

