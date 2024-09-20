Tajikistan prioritizes transport development for Eurasian connectivity

20 September 2024 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The government of Tajikistan is focused on developing the transport sector, particularly transport corridors and railway infrastructure, to establish the country as a key transit hub.

Sorbon Gulakhmadov, the first deputy head of "Tajikistan Railways," emphasized this at a meeting in Baku regarding the creation of the "Eurasian Transport Route" International Association, Azernews reports.

He highlighted the Middle Corridor as a promising route, stating that the association will boost cargo transportation among countries. Gulakhmadov noted that efficient transport requires continuous improvement of infrastructure and optimal communication routes.

It should be noted that the Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, is a key transport route connecting Europe and Asia. It runs from China through Central Asia, across the Caspian Sea, and into Europe, facilitating trade and cargo movement. This corridor is crucial for enhancing connectivity, reducing transit times, and promoting economic cooperation among countries along the route. It serves as an alternative to traditional shipping routes, offering a more efficient pathway for goods, particularly as global trade dynamics evolve.

