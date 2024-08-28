Azerbaijan's new "National strategy for efficient use of water resources" set for approval

28 August 2024 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan is poised to approve its "National Strategy for Efficient Use of Water Resources," according to Rafig Verdiyev, Deputy Director of the Department of Environmental Policy at the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Verdiyev announced the forthcoming approval during the "Role of Water Management Systems in Climate-Resistant Agriculture: COP29 Round Table Discussions," Azernews reports.

The strategy, which has been presented to the government, aims to enhance water resource management and promote sustainable socio-economic development and water security. It outlines a comprehensive plan with short-term (6 years), medium-term (6-12 years), and long-term (12-18 years) goals.

Verdiyev emphasized that the strategy will bolster Azerbaijan's regulatory and organisational framework for water management. It includes the development of a monitoring system to assess the ecological status of water bodies—both surface and underground—and will feature the creation of a comprehensive database. Additionally, the strategy will focus on improving drinking water supply and advancing wastewater treatment systems.

