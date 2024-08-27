Azernews.Az

Tuesday August 27 2024

Azerbaijan's foreign trade surplus to exceed $16 billion

27 August 2024 15:19 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In 2024, Azerbaijan's foreign trade surplus is projected to surpass $16 billion, Azernews reports citing a recent United Nations (UN) report on the global economy.

