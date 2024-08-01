Azernews.Az

Thursday August 1 2024

Azerbaijan raises insurance payments given to farmers

1 August 2024 15:16 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan raises insurance payments given to farmers

Between January and June of this year, a total of 2,864,000 manats in insurance payments were disbursed to farmers who experienced losses due to various incidents, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more