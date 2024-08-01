Azerbaijan raises insurance payments given to farmers
Between January and June of this year, a total of 2,864,000 manats in insurance payments were disbursed to farmers who experienced losses due to various incidents, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%