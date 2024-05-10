Azerbaijan to host and lead negotiations at COP29, says deputy minister

10 May 2024 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Climate change is quite a sensitive topic for the whole world. COP29, set to take place in our nation this year, will serve as an expansive forum for discourse and action, aimed at expediting the shift towards sustainable, green energy sources. In November, all eyes will be on Azerbaijan, Chief Executive Officer of COP29 and Deputy Minister of Energy, Elnur Soltanov said during the event "Climate Dialogues: Road to COP29," Azernews reports.

He emphasized the significance of this monumental event for Azerbaijan on the international stage.

"This is an immense responsibility, one that won't come around again for another decade or two. COP29 transcends mere event status; it's a pivotal negotiation process. Azerbaijan shoulders the mantle of communicator amidst these significant discussions. Our COP team is already in motion, poised to not only host COP29 but to spearhead negotiations," remarked E. Soltanov.

Emissions loom large as a critical focus area, with Azerbaijan poised to address this pressing issue head-on. Soltanov highlighted the crucial role of certain gases used in solar panels, underscoring their impact on global warming.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz