ING reduces its inflation forecast for Azerbaijan

15 April 2024 17:25 (UTC+04:00)
ING reduces its inflation forecast for Azerbaijan
Ulviyya Shahin
The ING Group of the Netherlands forecasts that the average annual inflation in Azerbaijan will be 3.1% for the year 2024 and 3.8% in 2025, Azernews reports.

