Azernews.Az

Monday February 19 2024

Turkiye's ready-made clothing exports to Azerbaijan decreases

19 February 2024 16:33 (UTC+04:00)
Turkiye's ready-made clothing exports to Azerbaijan decreases
Fatime Letifova
Fatime Letifova
Read more

In January 2024, Turkiye's export of ready-made clothing products to Azerbaijan decreased by 45.4 percent compared to the previous year and amounted to 4.7 million dollars, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more