Turkiye's ready-made clothing exports to Azerbaijan decreases
In January 2024, Turkiye's export of ready-made clothing products to Azerbaijan decreased by 45.4 percent compared to the previous year and amounted to 4.7 million dollars, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%