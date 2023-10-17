Azernews.Az

Tuesday October 17 2023

Electricity production increases in Azerbaijan

17 October 2023 13:18 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
In the 9 months of the current year, the electricity production increased by 28.2 million kWh and amounted to 21538.6 mln kWh in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

