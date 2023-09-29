Azerbaijan begins cooperation with UN Settlement Program

29 September 2023 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

In order to exchange experience with international partners in restoring life in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, sustainable development, and reconstruction of cities and other settlements, it is important to organize National Urban Development Forums, especially holding events in the liberated territories.

Considering the priority of the issue of urban development for the country, Azerbaijan began cooperation with the UN Settlement Program (UN-HABITAT), Azernews reports.

As a result of this cooperation, on October 5 and 6, 2022, together with the UN Resettlement Program, the 1st National Urban Forum was organized for the first time in Azerbaijan in the cities of Aghdam and Baku, in which 400 participants from 44 countries took part.

This year, with the joint cooperation of UN-Habitat and the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, “Urban Planning Week” will start on September 29, consisting of a number of prestigious events. The aim is to highlight the importance of sustainable urbanization processes.

“Urban Planning Week” will begin today in Zangilan with the 2nd National Urban Planning Forum (NUFA2) with the theme “Sustainable Cities as a Leading Force for Economic Development and the Fight against Inequality.” In the coming days, the forum will continue its work in Baku.

The event will be attended by about 450 local and foreign representatives, including experts from more than 50 countries, politicians, representatives of international organizations, and foreign partners who have established fraternal ties with the cities and regions of Azerbaijan.

Let us recall that at the 2nd session of the Assembly of the United Nations Settlement Program (UN-HABITAT), held in Kenya, it was decided to celebrate World Settlement Day in Baku in 2023.

It should be noted that, according to the relevant UN decision in 1985, World Settlement Day is celebrated annually in one country, promotes affordable and quality urban life for all, and serves as a global platform for discussing the development of sustainable cities.

