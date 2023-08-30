About 10,000 people in Azerbaijan to be able to take free course on 4SI technologies

30 August 2023 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

The Centre for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution has launched the project "4Sİ Academy" (Academy of the Fourth Industrial Revolution), Azernews reports, citing Minister.

Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov wrote about it in the social network "X".

"Under the project, about 10,000 people who want to improve their knowledge and skills in 4Sİ technologies, including artificial intelligence, data analytics, blockchain, cloud technologies, programming languages, and other areas, will be able to join more than 700 courses offered by Coursera for free.

The project will contribute to the development of knowledge and skills in the field of technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the training of qualified personnel in this field in the labor market," the minister said.

Dördüncü Sənaye İnqilabının Təhlili və Koordinasiya Mərkəzi (@4simgovaz) “4Sİ Akademiyası” (#DördüncüSənayeİnqilabı Akademiyası) layihəsinə start verib. Layihə çərçivəsində 4Sİ texnologiyaları, o cümlədən #süniintellekt, data analitika, blokçeyn, bulud texnologiyaları,… pic.twitter.com/9gHLJt9pqD — Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) August 30, 2023

