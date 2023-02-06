Azernews.Az

Monday February 6 2023

Azerbaijan's non-oil-and-gas export increases by 22.6 percent in January

6 February 2023 14:12 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
In January 2023, the value of Azerbaijan's non-oil exports amounted to $284.53m, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

