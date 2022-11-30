Azernews.Az

Wednesday November 30 2022

Azerbaijan, Tatarstan ink accord on co-op in SMBs [PHOTO]

30 November 2022 17:12 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan, Tatarstan ink accord on co-op in SMBs [PHOTO]

Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) and Tatarstan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry have signed an agreement on cooperation, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more