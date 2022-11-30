Azerbaijan, Tatarstan ink accord on co-op in SMBs [PHOTO]
Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) and Tatarstan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry have signed an agreement on cooperation, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%