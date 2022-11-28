Azernews.Az

Monday November 28 2022

Women account for over 21 pct of entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan

28 November 2022 11:48 (UTC+04:00)
Over 21 percent of entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan are women, Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov said.

