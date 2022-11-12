Import of new electric vehicles in Azerbaijan exempt from customs duty

12 November 2022 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Passenger electric vehicles, the production period of which is up to three years, are exempted from paying import customs duty, Trend reports citing the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The explanatory note to the decree said that in accordance with the amendments to "Commodity nomenclature of the foreign economic activity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, import customs duty rates and export customs duty rates", passenger electric vehicles, from the production of which up to three years have passed, as well as chargers of the second and third level for electric vehicles are exempt from import duty.

