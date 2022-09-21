Uzbek president endorses industrial property protection deal on co-op with Azerbaijan

21 September 2022 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has approved the agreement between the governments of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan on cooperation in the sphere of industrial property protection, Azernews reports, citing Uzdaily.

"The president of Uzbekistan signed a relevant resolution on approval of the international treaty," the statement reads.

The Uzbek Justice Ministry is defined as the competent body responsible for the implementation of the mentioned treaty. In addition, the Foreign Affairs Ministry was instructed to notify Azerbaijan of the completion by Uzbekistan of the domestic procedures required for the entry into force of the international treaty, as well as of the competent authority responsible for its implementation.

The above agreement was signed on June 21, 2022, in Tashkent during the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Uzbekistan. The document was signed by Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Uzbekistan's Justice Minister Ruslanbek Davletov.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were established on October 2, 1995. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan was established in August 1996, while the embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan was opened in July 1998.

The friendly relations between the two countries are based on shared values ​​and historical ties, as well as a number of joint statements and agreements signed during bilateral visits and meetings.

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $111.9 million in 2021.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz