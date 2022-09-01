Azerbaijan boosts non-oil exports by 24.2 pct in 2022

1 September 2022 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased its non-oil exports by 24.2 percent, in January-July of 2022, Azernews reports per the August export review of the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan.

In the first seven months of the year, Azerbaijan's exports totaled $22.6 billion, including $1.7 billion in the non-oil sector. Fruit and vegetable production increased by 11.5 percent to $376.9 million compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

The cotton yarn came in first with $140.3 million in non-oil exports, followed by tomatoes with $134.1 million and carbamide with $121.9 million.

Russia ranked first with $462.2 million in non-oil product exports in January-July, followed by Turkiye with $462.2 million and Georgia with $107.6 million.

During the normalization process, exports amounted to $4.1 billion in July 2022. Non-oil exports increased by 17.2 percent to $224.6 million. In addition, food exports increased by 43.7 percent and amounted to $61.7 million, while non-food exports increased by 9.5 percent to $162.9 million.

Russia ranked first with $80.2 million in non-oil product exports in July, followed by Turkiye with $33.8 million and Georgia with $19.4 million. Carbamide ($23.1 million) is first on the list of non-oil exports, followed by preformed polypropylene ($16 million) and peaches ($14.8 million).

The export review also included data on export orders received by the azexport.az portal. As a result, the portal received orders totaling $288.4 million from January to July 2022. In July 2022, the value of export orders received by the azexport.az was $40 million. It should be noted that the portal received $2.98 billion in export orders from 145 countries between January 2017 and July 31, 2021.

Furthermore, the value of non-oil exports through the Single Window Export Support Centre in August of this year was $20.9 million.

The purpose of the export review is to familiarize entrepreneurs with export issues, expand opportunities for exporting local goods to traditional and new markets, and accelerate the process of integration into international markets.

